House fire under investigation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cause of a house fire is currently under investigation.

This is on the 7700th block of Devonald avenue in Vigo county.

Last night just before 10:30-pm Otter Creek volunteer fire department was called out to the house because of visible smoke and flames.

Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene a one and a half story house was on fire.

They located a nearby fire hydrant for water supply to put the fire out.

With help from Vigo county sheriff's office and Transcare ambulance, the only occupant, a man, was located outside of the house uninjured.

A dog and cat also made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.