Clear

House fire kills 3 children under 12 in southern Indiana

MGN File Photo

Authorities say an overnight house fire has killed three children under the age of 12 in a small southern Indiana city.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an overnight house fire has killed three children under the age of 12 in a small southern Indiana city.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says multiple people were inside the home when the fire broke out early Friday in Tell City, on the Ohio River.

The agency says three children died in the fire. WFIE-TV reports that fire officials say the three victims were under age 12. Three other people were taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released information about their conditions.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Tell City is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Colder all day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

Image

Old National Bank

Image

First Financial winner games

Image

First Consy games

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Image

The top local crime stories of 2018

Image

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

Image

Getting rid of your old Christmas trees in Vigo County

Image

Concerns over a Terre Haute intersection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive