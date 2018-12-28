House fire kills 3 children under 12 in southern Indiana

TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an overnight house fire has killed three children under the age of 12 in a small southern Indiana city.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says multiple people were inside the home when the fire broke out early Friday in Tell City, on the Ohio River.
The agency says three children died in the fire. WFIE-TV reports that fire officials say the three victims were under age 12. Three other people were taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released information about their conditions.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Tell City is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Louisville, Kentucky.
