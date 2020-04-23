Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

House approves $480 billion package to help small businesses and hospitals, expand Covid-19 testing

The House of Representatives voted Thursday to approve a roughly $480 billion package to deliver aid to small businesses and hospitals and expand Covid-19 testing, the latest attempt by lawmakers to blunt the devastating impact of the pandemic.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 6:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The House of Representatives voted Thursday to approve a roughly $480 billion package to deliver aid to small businesses and hospitals and expand Covid-19 testing, the latest attempt by lawmakers to blunt the devastating impact of the pandemic.

The vote was 388-5. The measure passed the Senate earlier this week and will now go to President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for the legislation and indicated that he will sign it.

The total price tag of the bill is approximately $484 billion. It will add to the already historic levels of spending to deal with the pandemic by authorizing an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was set up to help small businesses struggling from the economic deep freeze triggered by coronavirus. Funding for the program ran dry earlier this month, prompting an outcry from the business community.

In addition, the legislation provides $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers to address coronavirus expenses and lost revenue and $25 billion to facilitate and expand Covid-19 testing. The increased funding for testing comes at a time when there is widespread recognition that testing capacity must increase and improve as states consider when to reopen businesses and lift stay-at-home orders.

The legislation, though referred to as an "interim" measure by lawmakers, amounts to the latest historic effort by Washington to prop up the economy on the heels of a more than $2 trillion rescue package along with other relief measures already approved by Congress.

House approves coronavirus oversight panel
The Democratic-led House voted earlier on Thursday to establish a new panel with broad authority to oversee the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote was 212-182, with the committee approved along party lines.

The panel, which will be a select investigative subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee, will have far-reaching power to investigate how the trillions of dollars already approved by Congress for coronavirus relief are being used. It will be able to issue subpoenas, review US preparedness for the crisis and examine decisions about the crisis within the administration.

According to the text of the resolution establishing the panel, it is authorized to "conduct a full and complete investigation" and "issue a final report to the House of its findings" on a wide array of aspects of the federal response to the pandemic, including "executive branch policies, deliberations, decisions, activities, and internal and external communications related to the coronavirus crisis."

Congressional Republicans have argued another committee dedicated to the coronavirus response is unnecessary given other oversight mechanisms set in place to monitor the implementation of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act and other relief measures.

"The Congress already has significant oversight tools at our disposal," said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the House Rules Committee.

"It's entirely plausible for one to conclude that this new select committee will simply turn into yet another partisan witch hunt aimed at damaging the President," he added.

Some Republicans on Thursday also raised concerns with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's selection for committee chairman, Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, because he is a staunch supporter of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

"I respect the chair greatly. He is one of the best political minds I know. Joe Biden will tell you that," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said of Clyburn, pushing back on the choice for him to lead the committee. "You see, our dear friend Congressman Clyburn, he should be credited for getting Joe Biden the nomination." Clyburn endorsed Biden before the South Carolina primary.

Pelosi has repeatedly rebutted the idea that the committee will be a partisan exercise, saying oversight of the Trump administration's initial response to the pandemic can't wait until an after-action review.

"This isn't about assigning blame, this is about taking responsibility and to be able to answer for what we have put forth that it really did work," she said on the House floor ahead of the vote.

She added that the committee "will be laser-focused on ensuring that taxpayer money goes to workers' paychecks and benefits and will ensure that the federal response is based on the best possible science and guided by health experts and that the money invested is not being exploited by profiteers and price gougers."

The committee will consist of seven Democrats and five Republicans, according to the text of the resolution. It will probe the "efficiency, effectiveness, equity and transparency" of taxpayer funds used to respond to the crisis and will investigate reports of waste, fraud and abuse of funds being spent.

It will also be able to study the economic impact and disparate impacts of the crisis on different communities.

A different kind of voting
As a sign of the pandemic's effect on the chamber, voting was be altered to allow for more social distancing and a scheduled cleaning of the chamber between votes. The Capitol physician and House sergeant-at-arms sent out recommendations to lawmakers and their staff, including to wear masks.

A number of lawmakers could be seen wearing masks on the House floor during debate ahead of the vote, but some members opted not to wear masks while speaking.

Pelosi wore a white face covering while sitting at the back of the chamber, but she removed it to speak on the floor, then wiped down the lectern after she spoke.

At one point, House Rules committee chair Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, looked over at the GOP side where a handful of members weren't wearing masks, and reminded the members that the Capitol physician's office recommended face coverings while on the chamber floor.

Still, a few members were spotted sitting on the House floor without wearing masks, including Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Jody Hice of Georgia, Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington and Louie Gohmert of Texas, who were all maskless for at least part of the time Thursday morning.

In the chamber, there were signs on the chairs where members are allowed to sit, ensuring they are spread out on the floor. The galleries were empty and remain closed to visitors.

Several lawmakers have contracted the virus since March and members have become increasingly reluctant to travel across the country to Washington, DC, for votes. But in recent days, some lawmakers, especially Republicans, have expressed unease with being away from Washington and have called for members to return to the Capitol to deal with legislative business.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday on a call with reporters that congressional leaders were "asking every member to return who can return, and we hope that that is a large number."

What's next for coronavirus aid
Lawmakers from both parties, as well as Trump, are already looking ahead to the next steps the federal government can take in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President outlined some of his upcoming priorities in a tweet earlier in the week signaling his support for the latest legislative package.

"After I sign this Bill, we will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal relief ... to State/Local Governments for lost revenues from COVID 19, much needed Infrastructure Investments for Bridges, Tunnels, Broadband, Tax Incentives for Restaurants, Entertainment, Sports, and Payroll Tax Cuts to increase Economic Growth," Trump tweeted.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer predicted on Wednesday that there will be a "big, broad, bold COVID 4." He added that some of the Democratic priorities include funding for state and local governments, election reform, money for housing and the postal service.

It is unclear when a next legislative package could materialize, as well as what appetite there will be particularly among Republican lawmakers to continue to green-light such massive and historic levels of government spending.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cautioned on Wednesday that "it's time to begin to think about the amount of debt we're adding to our country and the future impact of that."

He predicted the Senate will not try to pass another rescue package by unanimous consent until the Senate is back in session with "full participation."

McConnell added he believes the Senate should be "a little more cautious" moving forward on funding.

"Let's see how things are working. We've never been here before. This is totally uncharted territory. We're looking how this is impacting all of our country on a day to day basis," he said.

This story has been updated with additional developments Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 13039

Reported Deaths: 706
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4263214
Lake129257
Hamilton62441
Hendricks51820
Johnson45640
St. Joseph45410
Madison35134
Allen34327
Porter1935
Clark18811
Elkhart1853
Decatur17821
Boone16618
Hancock1517
Floyd1499
Bartholomew1467
LaPorte1445
Cass1381
Shelby1256
Morgan1244
Delaware1219
Monroe1185
Harrison1053
Grant1014
Jackson970
Vanderburgh961
Franklin917
Ripley863
Lawrence839
Howard754
Dearborn725
Warrick688
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Noble454
Greene444
Daviess386
Newton384
Orange384
Washington310
Wayne302
Henry291
Montgomery270
Miami270
Scott272
Marshall261
Jasper241
Kosciusko231
Owen221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Rush211
Clinton201
Clay191
Knox180
LaGrange181
Steuben181
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
Crawford130
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Randolph122
Starke111
White110
Sullivan100
Wabash101
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
Posey80
Warren71
Adams71
Vermillion70
Carroll71
Blackford61
Wells60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington62
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 36934

Reported Deaths: 1688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook245461072
Lake237989
DuPage1947103
Will1820110
Kane76437
McHenry39922
St. Clair31619
Kankakee28514
Rock Island2426
Winnebago2385
Unassigned2281
Madison22613
Kendall1574
Champaign974
Macon9310
McLean863
Jefferson751
Ogle711
Sangamon694
Randolph631
Monroe588
DeKalb561
Jackson506
Clinton490
Peoria462
Whiteside453
Boone416
LaSalle381
Jasper362
Henry320
Adams290
Grundy260
Christian264
Tazewell253
Macoupin240
Marion240
Montgomery211
Warren190
Livingston181
Lee180
Coles180
Williamson170
Knox160
Fayette151
Morgan141
Iroquois140
Stephenson130
Pulaski120
Douglas120
Jo Daviess110
Woodford111
Vermilion100
Jersey100
Bureau80
Crawford80
Franklin80
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass70
Carroll72
Mason60
Ford61
Mercer50
Effingham51
Union50
Logan40
Shelby40
Menard40
Hancock40
Bond41
Clark40
McDonough40
Marshall40
Johnson30
Massac30
Saline30
Hamilton20
Greene20
Gallatin20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Henderson20
Clay20
Richland20
Perry20
Alexander20
Lawrence20
White10
Wayne10
Wabash10
Pike10
Fulton10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
De Witt10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Showers Ending, then Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conversation with the Terre Haute Mayor Part 2

Image

Conversation with the Terre Haute Mayor Part 1

Image

Jasper County Economic Development Inc. offers help to small businesses

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters takes its program online

Image

Breweries feeling the impact of COVID-19

Image

Newton care center

Image

Local TikTok star passes away from COVID-19, family remembering her with loving videos she left behi

Image

State of Indiana set to conduct study, Vigo County will play a part

Image

How to safely measure hail during a storm

Image

New hotline works pairs retired teachers with Indiana kids for home-learning help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana