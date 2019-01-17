Clear

House Republicans question telecoms on location tracking

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Several House Republicans asked T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint how they share their users’ cellphone location data, citing a recent report that telecoms are selling that information to shadowy companies without customer knowledge.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Several House Republicans asked T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint how they share their users’ cellphone location data, citing a recent report that telecoms are selling that information to shadowy companies without customer knowledge.

The lawmakers said Wednesday that they are troubled because it is not the first report of these types of data-sharing practices. They also sent questions to data brokers Zumigo and Microbilt, which were mentioned in last week’s Motherboard report.

Democrats have also expressed concern, including calling for investigations and legislation. But Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the chairman of the House energy and commerce committee, said this week that because of the government shutdown, the Federal Communications Commission chairman would not brief House staff on what the agency plans to do about the issue.

An FCC spokesman said the agency will continue to investigate wireless carriers’ handling of location information when its operations are back to normal.

AT&T and T-Mobile say they will stop selling all location data from mobile phones to brokers by March. Last year, the major carriers had already pledged to stop providing location information to data brokers. But AT&T and T-Mobile said they made an exception for useful services that, for instance, helped customers with roadside assistance or fraud protection. The companies say they will also end those location-sharing practices in March.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy with some Fog Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

Image

Terre Haute Positive works to make change in the city

Image

Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

Image

Project Lifesaver in Brazil

Image

Parke County Sugar Babies

Image

Kevin talks fog and weekend snow

Image

Washington Business 50 update

Image

Clay County set to receive big grant money

Image

Forecasting snow and the challenges involved

Image

Shoveling snow could be bad for your health

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets