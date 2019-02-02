Clear

House OK allowing wine, mixed drink sales from golf carts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana residents would be able to sell wine and mixed drinks like margaritas from golf carts on the state's golf courses under a bill that's cleared the Indiana House.

The chamber approved the legislation Thursday on a 92-4 vote, sending the measure to the Senate for consideration.

The Journal Gazette reports Indiana law technically allows only sales of malt beverages, or beer, from golf carts.

Republican state Rep. Ben Smaltz of Auburn says he offered the bill after seeing elderly women selling bloody marys on a golf course, and knowing that they were breaking the law. He said it's time to adjust the law.

Smaltz says the legislation generally allows a golf course with a three-way alcohol permit to exercise selling anywhere on its property.

