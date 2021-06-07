House Committee alleges Fisher-Price failed to ensure safety after more than 30 infant deaths on one product

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTHI) - A House Committee report says Fisher-Price failed to ensure safety on one of its products.

The 'Rock-N-Play' infant sleeper was linked to more than 30 infant deaths.

This information comes from a report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The heads of Fisher-Price and its parent company testified on Capitol Hill on Monday. Fisher-Price says it disagrees with significant parts of the report's findings.

The report says 4.7 million products were sold before the company issued a voluntary recall in 2019.