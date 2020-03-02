Clear

House Bill 1198 hopes to classify dispatchers as first responders

Currently in Indiana dispatchers are classified as secretaries.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No matter the emergency...one of the first things that happens is someone calls 911. On the other end, a dispatcher is the first person to get help to those in need. You could say that is the definition of a first responder.

Knox County interim dispatch director Rob McMullen says, "The dispatchers here, they go from call to call to call. They take one call, they get hanged up with it and get everybody dispatched, and then there's another 911 call waiting for them waiting for them right in the back."

No emergency call is the same. While one may be relatively minor...the next a dispatcher may be the difference between life and death.

McMullen explains, "They've never really thought that dispatchers would get PTSD. But you figure in the dispatch community, they don't get a lot of people to talk to."

In Indiana, dispatchers are classified as secretaries. House Bill 1198 would change that to first responders. Passed unanimously through the house and senate...it now is destined for Governor Holcomb's desk.

McMullen says, "They do a lot, they do this, but they don't get the same respect as the police and firemen because they are the unsung heroes."

The state bill helps to bring respect. But dispatchers hope it also puts pressure on the federal level. To help bring more benefits to treat issues like PTSD.

McMullen says, "It's just the first step in getting classified federally. To where they will maybe possibly be able to get some different benefits."

