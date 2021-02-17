House Bill that would help Hoosiers with dementia progresses

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill is progressing that would help Hoosiers affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia-related diseases.

This bill is similar to House Bill 1542.

It focuses on several things, like providing basic training for first responders on how to engage with dementia patients and requiring Indiana to have a dementia coordinator within state government.

House Bill 1177 hones in on another one of those objectives.

"So the House Bill 1177 would require the family and social services administration division of aging to develop and administer a strategic plan for the state of Indiana for dealing with Alzheimer's and other dementia."

Sutton says she's excited to see how she seems to have all hands on deck to push this bill forward.

"The committee was extremely supportive. The bill was passed by the committee unanimously so we're eager for that to go to the house floor and ultimately to go to the senate and move through the senate to hopefully make this bill a law," says Natalie Sutton.

Representative Ethan Manning co-authored this bill along with House Bill 1542.

He sent us a statement in part saying:

"Dementia is a condition that can significantly impact an individual's daily life and require a high level of care to manage symptoms. This legislation is a positive step forward."

Sutton says the Indiana house could hold a hearing as early as next week.

"So everyone is really excited even though this is a paired down version we're looking at. This is such an important first step for the state of Indiana. We know that having a state plan will enable us to take some of those other actions moving forward," says Sutton.

Now this bill still has to move to the Indiana house for a vote, then to the senate so it can move through the legislative process.