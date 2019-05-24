Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday morning was quiet at the Vincennes Holiday Inn Express. The parking lot only had a few cars in it. But by Friday night that all looks to change.

Hotel manager Joylene Flores explains, "Typically for hotels in Vincennes Monday through Thursday are your busy days. Weekends are like eh, there's nothing going on. But with the rendezvous coming in we are packed. You know it's going to be a very busy family weekend."

Flores has worked for hotels in the area for eight years. She says this year looks to be more crowded than last.

Flores explains, "I mean I expected us to be somewhat busy. I didn't expect us to sell out or be close to selling out."

The event brings in visitors as well as volunteers from around the country. All to see the living history event.

Mark Hill with the Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous says, "It is by far the largest single event that Vincennes puts on during the year. Of course, what we try to do here also is promote the entire history of the city."

Along with reenactments and period crafts, a bus will tour visitors to notable spots through the city. Giving the city a better chance to shine.

Hill says, "It's a great stimulation for the economy. They say that a dollar you know rolls over seven times when somebody from out of town comes here. So our hotel rooms are full obviously people that sell other products in the community benefit from that as well."

Bringing more people into Vincennes and keeping businesses busy.

Flores says, "It's exciting when you get to sell a hotel out. Staff may not feel the same as I do. But I am excited."