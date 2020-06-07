Hotels in recovery mode during pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Alicia D'Angelo described these last few months a horrifying.

"We immediately lost almost a hundred grand that month if not more," said D'Angelo.

D'Angelo's the assistant manager of the La Quinta Inn in Terre Haute.

She said March is usually when hotels start the spring and summer seasons.

But after multiple events from around the state were canceled, the hotel bookings went right with them.

"We were going through a modern-day recession. We were losing money we were losing corporate account we were losing transit travels," said D'Angelo.

In the month of March alone, D'Angelo said they lost $100,000.

And for the next six weeks, it didn't get any better.

Occupancy wise the hotel went down from 75% to 40%.

"The loss that we've already taken here in town, the bills the playing catch so the rest of the year there will be no profit for any of the hotel owners not in Terre Haute," said D'Angelo.

Hotels are now starting to get more business back through the doors with health guidelines in place.

D'Angelo said the odds are stacked against them but she said it's just adjusting to the new normal.

"Something I tell my team every single day is that tough times don't last tough people do and that our hotel is going to make it through," said D'Angelo.

D'Angelo said some of the amenities aren't available like the pool or breakfast area.

She said they probably won't see a profit until next summer.