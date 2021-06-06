Hot car safety by the numbers

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It’s a second thought when we get into our vehicle on a hot day. We get inside and it’s very hot. But what kind of temperatures can occur inside your vehicle with different temperatures outside?

Dangerous heat can occur inside your vehicle during sunny and hot days. Unfortunately, on average in the U.S. 38 deaths occur each year and hot cars are to blame.

When it’s 70 degrees outside and the sun is out, the inside of your vehicle can get to 90 degrees in just 10 minutes. After an hour, the air inside can get up to 112 degrees.

At 80 degrees outside, it’s close to 100 in just 10 minutes. And in an hour, the temperature can be 123 degrees.

Now when it 90 degrees outside, in just 10 minutes, it's 109 degrees inside. The car can get up to 133 degrees in an hour.

Now the interesting part, these temperatures can be different based on the color of your car.

A lighter-colored car helps reflect the heat coming from the sun. Making it slower to warm up inside and not as hot.

However, a darker color absorbs more of the sun’s rays. And can heat it faster and temperatures inside can be twenty to thirty degrees warmer than a light-colored car.

Just always remember to check the back seat if you have children, before leaving the car.