Hot breakfast handed out for the needy as temperatures drop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Secular Franciscans of Terre Haute and Friends distributed a hot breakfast and snacks to anyone who asked Saturday.

Volunteers passed out the food right outside the Saint Benedict Soup Kitchen.

The change in the weather is yet another challenge for volunteers to overcome.

"The soup kitchen, Monday through Friday, is talking about whether or not we can start having patrons come in a few at a time because of the cold weather but with COVID-19, you know, we just go day by day and whatever the guidelines from the CDC are, we follow those very closely," said volunteer Linda Gorrell.

These grab and go meals are offered on the 4th Saturday of each month.

Anyone who needs a meal can come by between 9 and 10:30 in the morning.