Hot Pursuit 5K supports memorial project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Roughly a hundred people laced up their sneakers for the THPD Hot Pursuit 5K Saturday morning. This was the 17th year for the race.

The money raised will be used for a memorial honoring fallen officers in Vigo County and Terre Haute. That memorial is part of plans for a new police station. The memorial will include the names of each officer killed on the job.

Hot Pursuit 5K Director Chrissy John says, "These officers put their lives on the line for daily and these officers, unfortunately, have lost their lives and sacrificed for our community so we need to show them and their families that we appreciate what they've done for us."

John says, attendance was down this year due to several other events happening at the same time.

You can still buy shirts and donate to the cause. You can find that information here.