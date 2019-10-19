TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Roughly a hundred people laced up their sneakers for the THPD Hot Pursuit 5K Saturday morning. This was the 17th year for the race.
The money raised will be used for a memorial honoring fallen officers in Vigo County and Terre Haute. That memorial is part of plans for a new police station. The memorial will include the names of each officer killed on the job.
Hot Pursuit 5K Director Chrissy John says, "These officers put their lives on the line for daily and these officers, unfortunately, have lost their lives and sacrificed for our community so we need to show them and their families that we appreciate what they've done for us."
John says, attendance was down this year due to several other events happening at the same time.
You can still buy shirts and donate to the cause. You can find that information here.
Related Content
- Hot Pursuit 5K supports memorial project
- Hot Pursuit 5K raises money for police K9s
- Hot Pursuit benefits honors and supports local officers
- Local church holds 5k
- New Illinois Lottery ticket supports police memorials, funds
- Sign-ups underway for Hearth Throb 5K
- Annual 5K combines fitness and beer
- Support pours in for plastic caps project for Madi Moore
- Man arrested after Parke County pursuit
- Terre Haute man arrested after overnight pursuit