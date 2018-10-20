Hot Pursuit 5K raises money for police K9s

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People ran through the streets of Terre Haute for police, not from them.

The Terre Haute Police Department Hot Pursuit Race was Saturday morning. The annual 5-K run and walk raises money for the K-9 Unit.

The department has lost four dogs in the last year to death, illness or retirement.

Officers say K-9s are valuable to the community. They search for lost children, sniff out drugs and catch criminals.

Each dog costs roughly ten thousand dollars.

Race Director Chrissy John says, "Luckily, we had a couple people donate through some fundraiser so we got two of our dogs taken care of. Through the Hot Pursuit, Meijer's just purchased our third dog and so the rest of the money from the race will go to purchase the fourth dog."

John says she is grateful to the community for its support of the event and the department.