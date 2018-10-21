Hostage situation ends peacefully in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A hostage situation has ended peacefully in Vermillion County.

That's according to Vermillion County Sheriff's Deputy, Chad Hennis.

It happened Sunday morning in Universal, a town in Clinton Township.

Hennis says the arrested suspect is Robert Bealmear.

The Deputy told News 10 Bealmear was holding two of his grandparents hostage. He adds that Bealmear fired off two shots in a home. The Deputy says the hostages asked Bealmear for a drink in the kitchen, and that's how they were able to sneak out of the home.

Hennis says Bealmear went to smoke outside the home, and that's where he was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Deputy Hennis says Bealmear didn't fire any shots at police. He adds that Bealmear surrendered quietly.

Hennis says at this point, Bealmear faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, criminal confinement, and breaking and entering.

Indiana State Police and Clinton City Police were also called to the scene.

News 10 is will continue to follow this story.