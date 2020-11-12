Hospitals across the nation are "full" from COVID-19 patients. Local leaders say they're waiting patiently for a vaccine.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Every day COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise higher and higher, and with that hospitalizations are climbing as well.

Those that see it firsthand say, that trend is no different at Union Health.

Marc Keilman is the Director of Quality and Infection Control at the hospital. He told us, for the last several days they've seen roughly 50 patients, positive with the virus. Inside the COVID unit, beds are full.

But there is a silver-lining Keilman told us about. Union Health isn't seeing an overflow of people on ventilators.

Keilman said small gatherings and get-togethers are where the virus is spreading.

And with the holiday season knocking at our doorstep, it's going to take common sense and diligence in order to manage this disease.

"It is very real it is not a hoax, these people are sick we're seeing it throughout the entire state. We need the entire community to believe that and respond accordingly and I think when that happens, we'll start to see a few of our high risked loved ones succumb to the disease," said Keilman.

We did ask him more about a possible vaccine. Right now they don't know when it will become available.

He did tell me that once it is, Union and Regional Hospital's will be vaccination sights.

Until then he urges you to have patience, "I do think it's safe. This became a priority for all researchers it became a priority for all manufacturers, they will shut down drug lines on other drugs to be able to dedicate all resources to the vaccine," said Keilman.

Once hospitals acquire the vaccine, supplies will be very limited starting off.