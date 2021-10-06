Clear

Hospitalization rates are down across the US, but these 8 states still have fewer than 15% of ICU beds available

While much of the US is seeing a decline in hospitalizations for Covid-19, it's evident the fight against the pandemic is far from over, as eight states are reporting limited numbers of available ICU beds.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 1:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

(CNN) -- While much of the US is seeing a decline in hospitalizations for Covid-19, it's evident the fight against the pandemic is far from over, as eight states are reporting limited numbers of available ICU beds.

Texas, Idaho, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arkansas and North Carolina have 15% or less of their ICU capacity available to patients, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dwindling capacity from Covid-19 has led to many hospitals strained for resources and staffing, often leaving them unable to provide the standard of care they would like, according to health care professionals.

On average over the last week, Covid-19 hospitalizations have declined by more than 1,400 a day, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Whether the change is temporary or the beginning of the end is still not clear, health experts say, and now is not the time to get complacent.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said the vast majority of the US will need to be vaccinated to control the spread, but according to data from the CDC only 56% of the population is fully vaccinated.

"I am worried that we still have some tough days ahead," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean at Brown University School of Public Health. "Even though we're doing reasonably well on vaccines, we've got to do much better because the Delta variant is very good at finding people who are unvaccinated and infecting them."

And with children under 12 still not yet eligible to be vaccinated, many experts are concerned about how kids will fare.

An average of 225 kids were admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 every day for the last seven days, according to data from the CDC. The number is down from an average of 263 the previous week.

While pediatric infections have been decreasing, they remain high. Children under 18 make up 22% of the US population but account for 27% of all cases nationwide, according to data published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

And although those cases are less likely to be severe or result in death, children can end up with long-term symptoms.

Child deaths are an 'embarrassment'
Child deaths from a preventable illness such as Covid-19 are the motivation for authorizing a vaccine in children, the US Food and Drug Administration's top vaccine official said Tuesday.

"In this latest wave of Covid-19, particularly down South, there have been thousands of children hospitalized. And, frankly, it's an embarrassment in a developed country to have even 100 children, like we've had, die of infectious disease that's preventable," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a town hall hosted by the Covid-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project.

"We didn't have a vaccine to give them, but I would hate to deprive children of their lives because we don't decide to vaccinate them, even against the relatively low-risk thing," Marks said.

According to the CDC, 645 children have died from Covid-19 in the US.

"No parent should have to lose their child to a vaccine-preventable illness if we have a vaccine that can be deployed that is safe and effective. And we will only allow something to be authorized that we find to be safe and effective," Marks said.

Marks said he didn't know whether authorization of a vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 would come following a meeting of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee scheduled for October 14 to 15, but he said the FDA would work quickly to go through needed data when it becomes available.

"Many of us of the people who work at FDA have young children or they have grandchildren. And this is clearly one of the most important issues to get done so we're not going to be wasting any time," he said.

Johnson & Johnson asks for booster dose authorization
As officials prepare to review vaccines for young children, they are also considering authorizing a booster dose to increase protection for people who got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

J&J said Tuesday it has asked the FDA to authorize booster shots for its vaccine. According to the CDC, about 15 million people in the US have received a J&J shot.

The company said it has made the request, but is leaving the decisions around who should get the boosters and when up to the FDA and CDC.

The FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet October 14 and 15 to consider requests from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to add booster doses for their Covid-19 vaccines.

Last month, the company released some data from three different studies that showed boosting its vaccine at two months or at six months increased immune protection.

"We announced that the six month data are a very strong, very strong boost, like an amazingly strong boost," said Dr. Mathai Mammen, head of global research and development for J&J's vaccine arm, Janssen. "And that two months is a good boost, and the two-month good boost was associated with 94% vaccine efficacy, right across the board, all ages."

The Pfizer vaccine has already been authorized by the FDA for use as a booster for people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered rain today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breast Cancer Awareness In The Wabash Valley

Image

Here's how you can protect your pumpkins from pests

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Showers, cloudy start. High: 76

Image

ISU football

Image

SINGLE DOUBLE

Image

Northview tennis

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Vigo County employees may have something big to look forward to next year

Image

New Terre Haute Veterans Clinic gets closer to opening day!

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1641052

Reported Deaths: 27531
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62375011079
DuPage1059211367
Will891981107
Lake785421071
Kane67097862
Winnebago40011550
Madison39227584
St. Clair35735581
McHenry33845320
Champaign26460189
Peoria26427365
Sangamon25240283
McLean22487214
Tazewell20227326
Rock Island18282351
Kankakee17400239
Kendall15853109
Macon14940248
LaSalle14765281
Vermilion13763195
Adams12928150
DeKalb11892133
Williamson11833165
Whiteside8110177
Jackson793092
Boone773883
Coles7659117
Ogle736187
Grundy720082
Franklin7149105
Knox6977167
Clinton6948100
Macoupin6755103
Marion6735140
Henry644376
Effingham641192
Jefferson6305138
Livingston584097
Woodford566492
Stephenson565591
Randolph544598
Monroe517099
Christian509681
Fulton504771
Morgan495298
Logan484774
Montgomery479878
Lee468360
Bureau434489
Saline425168
Perry424672
Fayette419859
Iroquois410076
McDonough364858
Jersey331053
Shelby329744
Crawford320830
Lawrence317432
Douglas316037
Union300547
Wayne289359
Richland274556
White273732
Hancock267634
Pike260456
Clark260239
Cass259329
Clay251051
Bond249324
Edgar245945
Ford238758
Warren235964
Carroll231237
Johnson220728
Moultrie219632
Jo Daviess211927
Wabash211518
Washington209428
Massac208345
Mason207451
Greene202140
De Witt201730
Mercer198234
Piatt196614
Cumberland185026
Menard167613
Jasper158120
Marshall137621
Hamilton131721
Brown10448
Pulaski102111
Schuyler101110
Edwards100916
Stark78427
Gallatin7797
Scott7045
Alexander68911
Henderson68314
Calhoun6702
Hardin57515
Putnam5544
Pope5295
Unassigned2702432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 974169

Reported Deaths: 15844
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1322282045
Lake648021123
Allen55536780
Hamilton45154452
St. Joseph43063599
Elkhart34720497
Vanderburgh31297465
Tippecanoe27290254
Johnson24330430
Hendricks23100349
Porter22273355
Madison18042398
Clark18017239
Vigo16859295
Monroe14869196
LaPorte14724244
Delaware14619241
Howard14293279
Kosciusko11808144
Hancock11348175
Bartholomew11083177
Warrick10996182
Floyd10792213
Wayne10518237
Grant9560214
Morgan9172171
Boone8640114
Dubois8030126
Dearborn797891
Henry7938145
Noble7655103
Marshall7587131
Cass7329119
Lawrence7246166
Shelby6903112
Jackson677487
Gibson6358107
Harrison625689
Huntington618497
DeKalb604192
Montgomery6030108
Knox5807105
Miami572190
Putnam559873
Clinton549967
Whitley545554
Steuben526670
Wabash507195
Jasper504265
Jefferson491794
Ripley477380
Adams460369
Daviess4422110
Scott424068
Greene408394
Clay406759
White403859
Wells402886
Decatur4021100
Fayette393786
Jennings373858
Posey368441
Washington343547
LaGrange338677
Spencer330538
Randolph329494
Fountain325158
Sullivan320049
Owen299766
Starke299667
Fulton292760
Orange283361
Jay270539
Perry260954
Franklin253541
Carroll252031
Rush247832
Vermillion246852
Parke226525
Pike221041
Tipton218257
Blackford178237
Pulaski174352
Crawford152921
Newton151047
Benton147416
Brown140147
Martin133818
Switzerland130810
Warren117616
Union103313
Ohio82712
Unassigned0502