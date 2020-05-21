Hospitality and Tourism industry takes hit amid COVID-19 pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Most hotels have empty rooms because more people are staying at home, working less, and not traveling. Including right here in Terre Haute.

"We've had a lot of cancelations. A lot of changes," Erica Free, the general manager for the Hilton Garden Inn in Terre Haute.

Hotel doors are open, but many people aren't going through them. That's because hotels across the country have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a little slower right now than normal," Free said.

Free said things have slowed down, but there is light at the end of the tunnel for them.

"A lot of people have changed their dates. So, they've made other arrangements for wedding receptions and family reunions and things like that. So, we are seeing a lot of people alter their dates," Free said.

In the meantime, empty rooms have been taken up by front line responders.

"We have people that are traveling here from all over the United States. A lot of health care workers, a lot of traveling nurses, a lot of specialty doctors," she said. "It will allow guests to rest, recharge, or isolate themselves from family members or coworkers."

Outside of that, hotels have taken a lot of extra steps to make sure their employees and guests stay safe.

"We have had shields installed at the front desk. We've provided all of our team members with PPE gear. We pay extra special attention to all of our public spaces, including door handles and knobs," Free said. "But yeah, just really taking extra steps for our guests."

Free said she hopes to see more people visiting hotels soon.

"I think it's safe to travel as long as you take precautions and do what feels best for you," she said.

Hotels are still open across the Wabash valley

Free said things like the pool, the work out room, and their restaurant are all closed right now.