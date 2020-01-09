Clear

Hospital to hold free childbirth classes

Union Health in Terre Haute is looking to provide more resources to expecting parents.

The hospital is set to hold several free childbirth classes.

The next class is on January 19th.

There will also be a free breastfeeding class on January 11.

"Being prepared, knowing what they're going to be doing, knowing what ways they can help labor progress during labor is very important. As well as what actually goes on in our hospital as a unique hospital," Nurse Jennifer Wright said.

See the full schedule below

All classes are scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Prepared Childbirth Classes

Thursdays: January 19 - February 6 Thursdays: July 9 - August 6
Tuesdays: February 11 - March 10 Tuesdays: August 11 - September 8
Tuesdays: March 24 - April 21 Thursdays: September 17 - October 15
Thursdays: April 30- May -28 Thursdays: October 22 - November 19
Thursdays: June 4 - July 2 Tuesdays: November 24 - December 22

Breastfeeding classes

January 11     
February 1
March 21
April 4
May 2
June 20
July 11
August 1
September 12
October 3
November 7
December 12

Couples considering epidural

January 25
March 21
May 16
July 25
September 26
November 14

Registration one week before your class begins is required. Call or email Jenny Wright, RN, Childbirth Educator at (812) 238-4985 or jrwright@uhhg.org

