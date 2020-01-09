Hospital to hold free childbirth classes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health in Terre Haute is looking to provide more resources to expecting parents.
The hospital is set to hold several free childbirth classes.
The next class is on January 19th.
There will also be a free breastfeeding class on January 11.
"Being prepared, knowing what they're going to be doing, knowing what ways they can help labor progress during labor is very important. As well as what actually goes on in our hospital as a unique hospital," Nurse Jennifer Wright said.
See the full schedule below
All classes are scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Prepared Childbirth Classes
Thursdays: January 19 - February 6 Thursdays: July 9 - August 6
Tuesdays: February 11 - March 10 Tuesdays: August 11 - September 8
Tuesdays: March 24 - April 21 Thursdays: September 17 - October 15
Thursdays: April 30- May -28 Thursdays: October 22 - November 19
Thursdays: June 4 - July 2 Tuesdays: November 24 - December 22
Breastfeeding classes
January 11
February 1
March 21
April 4
May 2
June 20
July 11
August 1
September 12
October 3
November 7
December 12
Couples considering epidural
January 25
March 21
May 16
July 25
September 26
November 14
Registration one week before your class begins is required. Call or email Jenny Wright, RN, Childbirth Educator at (812) 238-4985 or jrwright@uhhg.org
