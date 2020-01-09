Hospital to hold free childbirth classes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health in Terre Haute is looking to provide more resources to expecting parents.

The hospital is set to hold several free childbirth classes.

The next class is on January 19th.

There will also be a free breastfeeding class on January 11.

"Being prepared, knowing what they're going to be doing, knowing what ways they can help labor progress during labor is very important. As well as what actually goes on in our hospital as a unique hospital," Nurse Jennifer Wright said.

See the full schedule below

All classes are scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Prepared Childbirth Classes

Thursdays: January 19 - February 6 Thursdays: July 9 - August 6

Tuesdays: February 11 - March 10 Tuesdays: August 11 - September 8

Tuesdays: March 24 - April 21 Thursdays: September 17 - October 15

Thursdays: April 30- May -28 Thursdays: October 22 - November 19

Thursdays: June 4 - July 2 Tuesdays: November 24 - December 22

Breastfeeding classes

January 11

February 1

March 21

April 4

May 2

June 20

July 11

August 1

September 12

October 3

November 7

December 12

Couples considering epidural

January 25

March 21

May 16

July 25

September 26

November 14

Registration one week before your class begins is required. Call or email Jenny Wright, RN, Childbirth Educator at (812) 238-4985 or jrwright@uhhg.org