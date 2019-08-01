Hospital receives recognition for patient care data practices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Regional Hospital is one of five hospitals in the United States named a 2019 Pioneers in Quality Expert Contributor.

The recognition from the Joint Commission is for efforts in leading the use and knowledge of electronic clinical quality measures. Health care organizations use electronic clinical quality measures to collect and transmit data about the quality of care patients receive.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital staff will be able to present during an upcoming webiner series to share their successes and practices on electronic clinical quality measures.

The other four expert contributors are Baptist Health, Jacksonville, Fla., Johns Hopkins Health System, Baltimore; Memorial Hermann/QPSIC & ISD Enterprise Analytics, Houston; and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Pittsburgh.

The Joint Commission is an independent, nonprofit organization that evaluates and certifies over 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States with the goal of improving health care for the public.