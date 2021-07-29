Hospital participates in lung cancer screening registry

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

Recent studies show that almost seven percent of people born today will be diagnosed with this disease in their lifetimes. To help combat those statistics, Greene County General Hospital now has a lung cancer screening registry.

For about a month now Greene County General Hospital has been participating in a screening process that will help save heavy smokers' lives.

This registry allows its imaging facility to compare its lung cancer screening performance to other facilities nationwide. To qualify for this screening, a person has to be between the ages of 55 to 77 and be a heavy smoker. That means two packs of cigarettes or more a day for more than 15-years. Gina Fish, the radiology director, says it's all about early detection.

"Obviously catching these nodules at the very early stages before the patient has any symptoms at all. When we find these patients at advance stages they are already having coughs bloody sputum just a lot of issues and the cancer is more advanced at that time."

Ashley McCormick the CT Tech says the process only takes two minutes.

"This also produces an extremely low amount of radiation versus when they're further along. This test itself you would receive less radiation than you would in a natural background over 6 months time."

Stacy Burris, the director of foundation and community outreach, acted as a patient to show how it works. They will ask you a series of health questions before you get on the machine. Fish says she hopes everyone who fits the criteria will have this test done.

"I just want to see more people have their lives saved, have a great long life to live. I want to see everybody thriving and as healthy as can be."

