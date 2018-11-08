Hospital hosts active shooter training

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Kate Pleasant has worked at Crawford County Memorial hospital for just over a year.

Pleasant says, "I'm from Robinson originally. I grew up actually right here in the backyard of the hospital. So I grew up here with the ambulances coming in and out. I was a candy striper when I was about eleven years old so I volunteered here."

Working at the hospital is second nature for Pleasant. But Thursday's active shooter drill was a first for both her and her co-workers.

Pleasant says, "I've of course undergone all the online training. All the other training that gets sent out to all the other facilities I've worked at including this facility. But I've never actually been through the simulated training."

The loud guns of normal active shooter training were replaced with soft balls. Keeping patients calm while still giving employees a chance to learn.

Emergency director Shelly Hillard says, "Look for opportunities for improvement. And just give everybody the real opportunity to feel the emotion and all the other things that come along with an active shooter."

Thursday's training was hospital-wide. The hospital will work with Robinson police to see what changes need to be made.

Hillard says, "The more you can prepare the more you can hopefully have all the things in place so that we're able to respond quickly efficiently."

Preparedness that employees like Pleasant took to heart.

Pleasant says, "It's always good to just be prepared. Learn everything you can ahead of time. Know where the entrances and exits are. Know what you would do in that situation."