Hospital builds negative pressure environments to help fight COVID-19

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Negative pressure rooms keep bad air from escaping. Here's how it works. Fans and filters are installed into a room. Ductwork leads out of the room to a safe environment. Once turned on all that air is pulled into the system and away from those, it could harm. Direct of plant services Les Harrison says the first area set up was in the emergency department.

Harrison says, "To be able to make that first incoming place in the hospital. When we are first seeing those patients that are suspected we can place them in an area to protect the rest of the population."

Another unit was set up in the family maternal services department. This was to make sure if an expecting mother had COVID-19, she could give birth in a healthy environment. In total four new environments were set up. All thanks to the help of donations.

Harrison says, "It was very important and it was great for us to be able to have access to that donor funding to purchase these immediately."

Carle Center for Philanthropy received almost seven thousand dollars. All donated by members of the community. Coming together to take on the pandemic.

Harrison says, "We feel we're ready. And we just hope we don't have those mass numbers of cases in the area. We're I think as ready as we can be."