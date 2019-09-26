Clear

Hospital begins offering mental health first aid courses

Carle Richland Memorial Hospital is offering courses to businesses, schools, and any other's who deal with the community.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Leslie Shan has worked in mental health all her life. However, since the beginning of the year, she has begun teaching mental health first aid in Richland County.

Shan explains, "I not only get to share what I am passionate about but I get to teach while I'm doing that."

In order to get the word out Shan is taking those teachings out in the community.

Shan says, "It's designed for businesses, it's designed for schools, it's designed for people who just work in the community. People who work with people."

During the courses, Shan teaches how to deal with mental illness and provide organizations action plans.

Shan says, "We first want to assess for risk of suicide and harm, we want to listen non judgementally, we want to give reassurance, and we want to encourage appropriate help."

By the end of the training, Shan hopes to help eliminate the stigma of having a mental health issue.

Shan explains, "People have negative thoughts about mental health and it's our job as mental health first aiders to kind of discuss that with people. And let them know that it's ok to have a mental illness, that treatment is available."

To learn more about Mental Health First Aid contact Leslie Shat at 618 392-1140

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
A Clear, Cool Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin on the River

Image

Hospital begins offering mental health first aid courses

Image

New boutique opens in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 donates nearly $15,000 to MDA

Image

Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River

Image

Tobacco Free Task Force fighting to end smoking on ISU's campus

Image

Fall Season Outlook

Image

Vigo County Jail release procedures 6:00

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Second-graders take part in 'Mini Pioneer Days'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say