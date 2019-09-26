Hospital begins offering mental health first aid courses

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Leslie Shan has worked in mental health all her life. However, since the beginning of the year, she has begun teaching mental health first aid in Richland County.

Shan explains, "I not only get to share what I am passionate about but I get to teach while I'm doing that."

In order to get the word out Shan is taking those teachings out in the community.

Shan says, "It's designed for businesses, it's designed for schools, it's designed for people who just work in the community. People who work with people."

During the courses, Shan teaches how to deal with mental illness and provide organizations action plans.

Shan says, "We first want to assess for risk of suicide and harm, we want to listen non judgementally, we want to give reassurance, and we want to encourage appropriate help."

By the end of the training, Shan hopes to help eliminate the stigma of having a mental health issue.

Shan explains, "People have negative thoughts about mental health and it's our job as mental health first aiders to kind of discuss that with people. And let them know that it's ok to have a mental illness, that treatment is available."

To learn more about Mental Health First Aid contact Leslie Shat at 618 392-1140