Hospital Health Grades: Regional receives an A, Union receives a C

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just like the way you use to receive grades in school, businesses also receive grades.

On Wednesday, fall hospital grades were released across the country.

The grades are based on patient safety and other hospital measures.

The LeapFrog Group compiles data from Medicare to create the grades.

Union Hospital received a C rating.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital received an A rating.

Hospital leaders say they are always working to improve the hospital for patients.

"Safety is a priority at Union Hospital. It's one, two, and three. I can tell you it is of the utmost importance," Marc Kelman from Union Hospital said.

"We don't take it for granted There's a lot of work behind it. But the work...it is so rewarding because the work is so rewarding, because like I said, it's all about patient care," Marsha Ciolli, from Terre Haute Regional said.

Hospital grades come out every spring and fall.

To see more details about the grades, or see how another hospital was graded, click here.