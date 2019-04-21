Hospice of the Wabash Valley to hold 32nd Annual Tulip Bouquet Fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 32nd Annual Hospice of the Wabash Balley Tulip Bouquet Fundraiser is coming up next week.

On Wednesday, April 24th, you can buy a bouquet of fresh cut tulips.

They'll be available for you in a variety of colors and sold at several locations.

All of the proceeds will go straight to the Hospice of the Wabash Valley.

