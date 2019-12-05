Hospice of the Wabash Valley holds its annual holiday celebration

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization held it's biggest fundraiser of the year while celebrating those who make it all possible.

Hospice of the Wabash Valley held its 30th annual Hospice Holiday Celebration. This year's event happened on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Nearly 600 people attended the event. There was food and a silent auction.

All of the money goes to Hospice of the Wabash Valley.

The group provides care and council for the terminally ill.

Organizers say they're glad the event gives publicity to the group.

Hospice of the Wabash Valley also presented the Chapman Root Award. It's an honor that goes to someone who has improved the quality of life in the Wabash Valley.

This year, Bart Colwell received the recognition.