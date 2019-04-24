Clear

Hospice of the Wabash Valley holds its 32nd Annual Tulip Bouquet Fundraiser

It may have been dreary outside on Wednesday, but one Wabash Valley group was working to bring some sunshine into people's lives.

Apr. 24, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

Hospice of the Wabash Valley held its 32nd Annual Tulip Bouquet Fundraiser.

Organizers told News 10 it is one of their favorite fundraisers.

"You're also making somebody else's day by sending them tulips or bringing them by. It's a wonderful way to make people smile and give back at the same time," Allie Lark, the community liaison from VNA Homecare said.

All of the money raised goes to Hospice of the Wabash Valley.

