Hospice of the Wabash Valley holds ceremony to honor Vietnam War veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley group wants to make sure veterans are honored for their service.

Hospice of the Wabash Valley held a special ceremony Sunday to recognize veterans, specifically those who served in Vietnam.

The goal was to welcome these veterans home.

Veterans, who did not receive a warm welcome after the Vietnam War.

At the celebration there was a guest speaker, door prizes and a war memorabilia display.

Organizers said they want these veterans to know how much their sacrifice means to them.

"I think our veterans get over looked a lot in the community, and so this is a day that we can just all come together and thank them and make sure they know how much we appreciate them," said Tracee Hines.

Organizers said this was a first of it's kind local celebration, and they hope to make it a yearly tradition.