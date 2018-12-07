Hospice of the Wabash Valley held Annual Holiday Celebration

The 29th annual Hospice Holiday Celebration took place Thursday at Saint Mary of the Woods College.

At this year’s celebration, they honored Patrick H. Cahill, recipient of The Chapman S. Root Award. The Chapman S. Root Award, established in 1990, is presented each year to a person whose generosity and leadership has enhanced the quality of life in the Wabash Valley.



Mr. Cahill’s career led him to the field of business development and construction, servicing as President of Wabash Valley Asphalt Company, retiring in 2010, and later serving as Vice President of Business Development for The Heritage Group. Throughout his life, a constant factor has been his affiliation with the Wabash Valley community. He has directed his energies towards improving business, education and the arts, all of which have a significant influence on the quality of life here in this area.