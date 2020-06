TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A troupe of Terre Haute horses and their handlers are making their second tour of assisted living facilities to bring joy to the lives of quarantined residents.

Last spring, we introduced you to the Horses of Hope. Now, they are back at American Senior Communities facilities.

Handlers lead their horses up to the windows of the residents. The program was so popular, ASC decided to let the horses ride again.

Residents decorated their windows in anticipation of the visit.