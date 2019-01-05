1 critical after van hits buggy

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --One person is in critical condition after an accident in Parke County Saturday night.

Authorities tell News 10 a van rear-ended a horse and buggy.

The accident happened on State Road 59 near State Road 236.

One person from the buggy was airlifted to a hospital.

We're hearing that the horse involved ran from the scene. No word yet if it has been found.

Police say alcohol may have been involved but they're still investigating.