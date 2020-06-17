Horizon Health is now offering 3D mammography

PARIS, Il In Paris, Illinois Horizon Health is now offering three dimensional mammography.

It combines low-dose radiation x-rays thats to create a three dimensional picture of the breast.

The equipment can be used for non-surgical breast biopsies.

There is also a new physical therapy service for pelvic disorders.

Doctors say one of the best things is the service is right here in the Valley.

"The main goal is to bring access to the most advanced technology that we have, so it doesn't matter if you're in downtown Manhattan or you're in Paris, Illinois, you're gonna get the best mammogram out there." the hospital says.

Doctors say 3D mammography can better find potential issues it can also reduce the need for more visits compared to 2D.