Horizon Health in Paris offers more options for patients amid coronavirus

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois is now offering more options for patients.

There are now curbside services - in addition to telehealth medicine.

Many clinic visits, as well as lab services, will be available outside of the facility.

The outpatient lab, as well as the Paris clinic, are still open for usual in-person visits.

See the details below.

Clinic Visits

Clinic visits, regardless of type, continue to be available by calling 217-465-8411. When scheduling, your provider’s office will work with you to determine which type of visit is appropriate for you.

· Traditional, in-person visits to the clinic—All patients must enter through the screening tent on the ER side of the building. Well visits are available from 8 am to 2:30 pm each day. Sick visits are scheduled from 2:30 to 5 pm. The Respiratory Care Clinic remains open for patients exhibiting symptoms of flu, COVID-19, or other respiratory illness.

· Telemedicine—Patients opting to participate in telemedicine can see their providers from the comfort of their own homes. Like in-person visits, the appointment will be scheduled in advance. The app that will be used for the visit must be downloaded prior to the appointment. At the designated appointment time, the patient will click a link from an email and the visit will begin. Patients will need a smartphone, tablet, or computer with video capabilities and internet access.

· Clinic curbside visits—Patients who are scheduled for a curbside appointment will enter the Paris campus on the clinic side and use one of the three designated parking spots in the handicap section of the clinic lot. Signing will direct the patient to call the clinic to make staff aware of your arrival and location, similar to pick-up processes at grocery stores and restaurants. Registration will be completed over the phone. When completed, your provider’s team will be notified that you are ready to be seen. Providers will be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and meet you at your vehicle. If the provider orders lab work, the patient will be directed to the curbside lab area. In cases of inclement weather, patients may be contacted to reschedule.

Lab Services

· Traditional, in-person visits to the clinic—The outpatient lab remains open as usual. Patients coming in for lab work must enter through the screening tent on the ER side of the building. Lab hours are Monday through Friday, 6:30 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, 7 am to noon.

· Lab curbside visits by appointment—Patients choosing to utilize lab’s curbside services should make an appointment by calling 217-466-4574. This service is available Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm, for patients age 10 and older. When arriving for the visit, patients will enter the Paris campus on the clinic side and pull into one of the three designated parking spots in the handicap section closest to that entrance. Signing will direct the patient to call, making staff aware of your arrival and location. In cases of inclement weather, patients may be contacted to reschedule.

Rehabilitation Services are also offering telemedicine services. To learn more about their processes, call 217-466-4244.