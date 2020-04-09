Horizon Health creates homemade isolation gowns

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) -- You have most likely heard of hospitals using homemade masks, but what about homemade gowns?

Horizon Health in Paris is making its own isolation gowns.

Marketing Manager Erin Frank says this is to help battle the PPE shortage.

“We were running low enough that we were concerned. We were seeing the availability of those supplies go down and the costs of those supplies go up," Frank said.

The homemade gowns are made out of plastic and double-sided carpet tape.

Cadillac Products Packaging Company in Paris donated the material.

A dialysis center that’s currently not in use is the production hub.

Hospital employees are chipping in to help.

“It’s entirely our staff. Anywhere from housekeeping to surgery to RNs. It’s everybody. It’s a pretty hands-on-deck thing," Whitney Sprinkle, educator coordinator for Horizon Health, said.

In just three weeks, roughly 1,000 gowns have been created.

“Yeah, we’re going to keep producing as far as I know. We just want to be as prepared as possible for anything that is in regards to COVID-19," Sprinkle said.

You will find some of the gowns already being put to use at the screening tent outside the hospital. The rest are currently being placed on reserve.

If you would like to learn more about the template for the gowns, contact 217-466-4249.