Hopeful Terre Haute casino operator appeals Indiana Gaming Commission's license ruling

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Lucy Luck Gaming will appeal a ruling by the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Last month, the gaming commission denied Lucy Luck's request to renew its gaming license. This license would have been used to operate a Hard Rock Casino on Terre Haute's east side.

LINK | 'We may reapply, but I'm not sure if we will...' Gibson releases statement as Terre Haute's casino future is unsure

We requested documentation supporting the appeal. The gaming commission told us they are working on the request.

We hope that paperwork will answer: