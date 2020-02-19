Hopebridge Autism Center to build brand new 10,000 square foot facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute will be home to improved autism services. The Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center plans to build a brand new state of the art facility. It will be 10,000 square feet and be located at 399 Hospital Lane right behind Regional Hospital.

Hopebridge provides one-on-one, individualized programs for children, ages 15 months to 9 years, living with autism. This includes occupational, speech, and physical therapy. The program focuses on early detection, intervention, and school readiness.

The current facility opened in 2016 and is located on 7th street across from Regional Hospital and nearby the new location. As it stands, Hopebridge can serve 20 children. The new facility will be able to service 50 to 60 children nearly tripling the amount of help they can provide.

As a result of the expansion, Hopebridge will also add 40 extra positions focusing on occupational and speech therapists. They will take care of the training and credentialing of these new hires.

Center Manager Andee Mullins says that the demand for their services has grown significantly since its opening in 2016 and they have been working on this expansion for quite some time. Mullins says this new facility will help Homebridge be able to satisfy that need and ultimately help more children.

"It's a little disheartening whenever we see the waitlist just grow and grow and the need of our services grow," Mullins said, "Being able to now help all of those families and be a leader in the community is really important."

Construction for the new 10,000 square foot center is set to begin in March. The facility is set to be completed and opened by November 1.