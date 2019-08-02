Hope Heals Wellness Spa hosts ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - People dealing with chronic pain have a new option in Terre Haute.

Local business leaders held a ribbon cutting for the Hope Heals Wellness Spa. The business recently re-branded and now has a new name.

The spa focuses on chronic pain and business owner Heather Petty says she hopes to expand on this and give patients more tools to deal with their pain.

"I am super excited! I'm so glad the community is receptive to it and excited about me being here and trying a new way to make their health better."

The Hope Heals Wellness Spa is located on South 25th street