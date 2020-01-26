Clear
Hoosiers to remember holocaust survivor on "Eva Kor Education Day"

Students will be learning about the peace advocate in their classrooms on Monday. Candles Holocaust Museum will also be hosting an event to honor Eva and other survivors on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 8:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday will be dedicated to remembering and honoring Holocaust survivor Eva Kor.

Indiana's governor has announced that January 27th will be "Eva Kor Education Day."

Students across the Hoosier state will be learning about the peace advocate in their classrooms.

Eva spent many years teaching people about the Holocaust.

She was also an advocate of forgiveness.

Eva died on July 4th of last year.

In honor of Eva Education Day, middle schools, high schools and libraries will get a film about her life.

This is all happening on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Those at the Candles Museum will spend the anniversary in Poland.

"To be there in the winter time, it's going to look like how it looks in those pictures from the early 40s, so I think it's going to be an emotional trip. I think it's going to be a powerful trip, and I think we're going to come back really inspired that what we're doing is important," said Leah Simpson, Director of Candles Holocaust Museum.

Also happening Monday, the Candles Museum in Terre Haute will be honoring Eva Kor and other holocaust survivors.

That's with the "Candles for Candles" event.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be a candle lighting ceremony and a guest speaker to commemorate "Holocaust Remembrance Day."

The event is free and open to the public.

