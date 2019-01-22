Clear

Hoosiers that smoke could be taking a hit to their wallet

A new proposed bill in Indiana would charge a $2 tax increase on each pack of cigarettes purchased. That increase is on top of the near $1 tax already in place. Those in favor of the bill said it would decrease the number of smokers statewide. On the other hand, smokers said it’s not fair non-smokers get a say in how much they pay at the register.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers could be seeing a tax increase in the near future, but this time it's going to hit the wallets of smokers.

The proposed bill would add a $2 tax increase to the price of each pack of cigarettes.

This bill has been proposed before, but it wasn't passed.

Now, lawmakers and anti-smoking groups are pushing yet again for the raise.

Those in favor said it could help decrease the number of Hoosiers that smoke statewide.

For people that do smoke, they said it's not fair these tax increases always seem to target smokers.

Amber Stumpp is the manager of Smoker Friendly in Terre Haute.

She's been smoking cigarettes for the last 15 years.

Now, the new proposed tax increase on cigarettes could affect her and her store.

"I do not feel like it should actually always come down to the smoker's paying the extra taxes. It's a choice that we make, and it's always the non-smokers who are deciding that it should be done," said Stumpp.

Many people believe non-smokers should have a say on the tax increase.

Libby Ray is the Tobacco Prevention Coordinator in Vigo County.

She said this increase could help everyone in the long run.

"The cost of one pack of cigarettes is around six dollars, but the health care costs and so forth that go along with that down the road add up quickly and it is all paying for that ultimately," said Ray.

Ray said it's not just about the money, but potentially helping save someone’s life.

"Raising the cost of smoking can be a contributing factor to helping someone successfully try to quit," said Ray.

For Stumpp and many others, raising the price isn't enough to keep them from smoking.

Stumpp said she thinks there could be other things to raise taxes on without pinpointing a certain group like smokers.

"The increase shouldn't be towards cigarettes all the time. It seems to be especially a lot more lately this increases always come to cigarettes," said Stumpp.

A new poll done by the Indiana Chamber shows many Hoosiers support the increase.

Out of the 600 people surveyed, 62 percent of Hoosiers said they want to see the two dollar increase.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
A rainy, windy night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New ownership take over Riley Restaurant

Image

Moving into the new History Center

Image

Lost Creek Sensory Path

Image

Proposed Indiana cigarette tax increase

Image

Leaf Pickup on hold in Terre Haute

Image

I-70 clean up after winter weather

Image

Two facing charges in connection to severe neglect case

Image

Motel 6 situation wraps up peacefully

Image

Main Street Project update

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling