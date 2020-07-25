Hoosiers revved up their engines at 15th annual Cruise-In

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It was a nice day for Hoosiers to take a cruise.

Saturday evening the Beta Phi chapter of ESA hosted their 15th annual Cruise-In.

At Beechwood Park people brought out their motorcycles, A-TVs and hot rods for a good cause.

Everyone who attended enjoyed great music, food and door prizes.

They made sure to practice caution while having a good time.

"We still went ahead and did it because Parke County has less people who has contact with coronavirus so we don't have that many yet but the older ones are wearing their mask and some of them aren't and some of them are so we just try to be careful we have sanitizer and everything so we thought we'd be safe enough," said Mary Clark.

Beta Phi is a non-profit organization that helps with local needs such as food pantry, scholarships and many more projects.