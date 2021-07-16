Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone enjoys having more money in their pockets--come tax season you may find yourself with more of it yourself.

The tax deadline may be several months away, but Indiana is already saying you can expect a bigger refund.

That is Terre Haute resident Susan Dawson is ready to see Indiana give some money back to Hoosiers.

"I'll be glad to have that because I never got the amount back from my regular tax return from the federal, you know? I don't know what their hold up is," said Dawson.

Come next refund, Dawson will most likely be getting back some money and so could you.

The refund is $170 per individual filer and $340 for those filing jointly.

This is because Indiana has an excess amount of taxpayer dollars.

"Lo and behold they have a half-billion dollars that they don't know what to do with and the law requires that they distribute it," said Robert Guell, an economics professor at Indiana State University.

This may come as good news to taxpayers, but Guell says it is not time to celebrate just yet.

The reason this is the case is that you won't get it for a while.

"You're not gonna see it, right? Until April of 2022. So you're jumping the gun by nine months spending it. Don't do that," said Guell.

Even if it is not a lot of money to some people, Dawson said she is still happy to get something.

"I"m no billionaire by any means...or millionaire or anything near to that. I'd be grateful that they just have, whatever I can get," said Dawson.

This is why she thinks it could help almost anyone.

"Even if it's not as big as the stimulus checks were and stuff it's still something. So it's, it's wonderful and it's great for everybody," said Dawson.

Guell also told News 10 that the United States Department of Justice could sue states for giving this money back. If this is the case, people will be at risk of losing their tax credit.