Hoosiers ages 30 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers ages 30 and older are now eligible to sign up for a free COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health announced Monday. This expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers.

Beginning Wednesday, Hoosiers age 16 and older also will be able to schedule a vaccine.



Vaccine appointments will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.