Hoosier swimmers take part in meet at Vigo County Aquatic Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 350 Hoosier swimmers are spending their weekend in Terre Haute.
The Indiana Swimming Southwest Championship kicked off on Friday.
The Terre Haute Torpedoes are hosting the meet at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
15 clubs from across the state are competing.
It's one of eight happening across Indiana.
You can catch the action all weekend. The meet starts at 8:00 a.m.
