Hoosier students can begin applying for FAFSA

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across the state can now apply for FAFSA, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2022 - 2023 school year.

There are billions of dollars in Federal aid and up to $400 million dollars in state financial aid available for students. This will help secure money for college to help students with their future careers. And many of Indiana's scholarships and grant opportunities require a completed FAFSA.

Click here to apply and learn more about filing for FAFSA. Applications should be completed by April 15.