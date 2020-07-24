Hoosier leaders taking steps towards slowing COVID-19, how it impacts you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In Indiana, state leaders are taking aggressive steps towards slowing the spread of COVID-19.

For starters, Governor Eric Holcomb just mandated mask-wearing within the state.

It means starting Monday the 27th, you must wear a mask in public spaces or when you're unable to practice social distancing.

However, there's been some controversy over mask-wearing nationwide.

We've noticed a back and forth debate on whether or not it truly slows the spread of the virus.

News 10 went straight to the source and reached out to Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department.

Elder says the numbers show its benefits and stresses the importance of wearing masks at this time.

"I think we kinda gave people do what is responsible and people just aren't doing it as we can see the numbers are going up very aggressively in a lot of places so it's either we mandate masks or we shut down again," said Elder.

In addition to the masks, Governor Holcomb has also introduced a limit of gatherings of 250 or more.

It went into effect on July 23rd.

You must now submit a plan for approval to your local health department describing ways you're preventing the spread of the virus.

"So this plan being submitted to the health department is important because it helps you make sure you are doing everything you can to help the safety of the guests at the event. "

To find those forms, click here.