Hoosier harvest could be worst since 2012 drought

Hoosier farmers are preparing for harvest and expectations are low after a difficult growing season. Experts are saying this may be the worst harvest since 2012.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier farmers are preparing for harvest and expectations are low after a difficult growing season. Experts are saying this may be the worst harvest since 2012.

Dwight Ludwig is a corn and soybean farmer in Cory, Indiana. He says it's been a difficult year.

Farmers struggled through a challenging growing season. Several rain storms in the spring and early summer meant the ground was too wet for planting. The last several weeks have been too dry.

Hoosier harvest season is underway but growers across the state are behind. Fewer crops have been harvested compared to this time last year.

Farmer Dwight Ludwig says, "We'll be getting started here in the next day or two. We've got some soybeans that are ready to harvest. Corn still may be a week or two weeks away before we get started on corn real heavy but we have some beans that will be ready to harvest."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, combined corn and soybean production is expected to be down 20% from last year.

Ludwig says, "I think we'll probably be under average, maybe even significantly under average."

There was a drought in 2012. Ludwig says farmers knew the harvest would be bad that year because they could look at the fields and see corn had not grown very high. This year, he says farmers won’t know how bad it is until they can get into the fields for harvest.

"You go out and walk through the fields you'll find wet holes that just don't have any crops on them at all. We've been fighting disease pressure all year. We've been fighting insect pressure all year and just all that added up it's going to be a pretty pour yielding year."

Hoosier farmers are also watching the markets and the latest in the trade war with China.

