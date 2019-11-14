Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather is here but many Hoosier farmers are still harvesting their corn and soybean crops.

According to the most recent numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 88% of Hoosier soybeans have been harvested and 72% of corn has been harvested.

Growers got a late start this year. They battled poor planting weather in the spring which led to a late start to harvest season.

Cory, Indiana farmer Dwight Ludwig was lucky and was able to beat the winter weather. News 10 has been following his progress all season.

"We made it just in time."

Ludwig got the work done just a day before the first significant snowfall of the season.

"We've had snowstorms move through and flurries and things like that but as far as this much snow this early in the season, that's, I think, a pretty rare occurrence."

Ludwig is now helping his fellow farmers harvest their land.

He says this winter weather disruption leaves crops vulnerable to wind and wildlife.

"Everything's a lot harder when it gets cold. You add the moisture of the snow in and that presents an even bigger problem so you throw it all together and, you know, the snow's eventually going to melt and start forming mud.”

A few months ago experts predicted this harvest could be the worst in several years. Now that Ludwig's crops are in the bins he says his corn yields could be 15 to 20% below average but says soybeans did surprisingly well and this will be an average harvest.

Farmers in other areas of the state, like northwestern Indiana, are a little more behind this season. That area saw more rain earlier this year.