VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County resident could be $2 million richer...and not even know it.

Hoosier Lottery officials say a ticket with the Power Play option matched five numbers was sold at Casey's in West Terre Haute. That ticket is worth $2 million.

The drawing happened on Saturday, June 6.

The winning numbers were 1-17-38-68-69 and the Powerball was 18.

If you have the winning ticket, you can contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886.