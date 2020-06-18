Hoosier K-12 schools will not see funding cuts because of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb says the state will move forward with a $183 million dollar increase for K-12 funding for the next fiscal year.

Most state agencies are cutting 15% from their budgets.

Higher education institutions are cutting about 7%.

The governor's administration says it's a critical time to support Hoosier schools as the governor mentioned, we did not want to limit resources as school corporations must prepare and execute a safe learning environment. We want students back in the classroom, schools will also see financial help from cares act funding.

That's along with money from a new governor's relief fund.

The Vigo County School Corporation released a statement about the funding. it says in part

"While we anticipate that the education we deliver next year will be more expensive due to enhanced health and safety measures we're thankful that the governor and general assembly heard educators and agree that the expansive services offered in our public schools cannot weather a budget cut.”